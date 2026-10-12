Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana Congress Leaders Reach Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who travelled from Goa, has reached New Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also travelled to the national capital from Hyderabad, along with several senior Congress leaders from the state.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Congress MPs, MLAs, MLCs and District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, are among the leaders who have reached Delhi.

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The gathering of senior Telangana Congress leaders in the national capital has drawn attention amid the party’s ongoing political activities. However, details regarding the purpose of the visit and the agenda of any proposed meetings have not yet been officially disclosed.

Further details about the leaders’ schedule and the outcome of their discussions are awaited.