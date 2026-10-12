Telangana

Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana Congress Leaders Reach Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who travelled from Goa, has reached New Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also travelled to the national capital from Hyderabad, along with several senior Congress leaders from the state.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 October 2026 - 13:17
Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana Congress Leaders Reach Delhi
Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana Congress Leaders Reach Delhi

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who travelled from Goa, has reached New Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also travelled to the national capital from Hyderabad, along with several senior Congress leaders from the state.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Congress MPs, MLAs, MLCs and District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, are among the leaders who have reached Delhi.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The gathering of senior Telangana Congress leaders in the national capital has drawn attention amid the party’s ongoing political activities. However, details regarding the purpose of the visit and the agenda of any proposed meetings have not yet been officially disclosed.

Further details about the leaders’ schedule and the outcome of their discussions are awaited.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 October 2026 - 13:17
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link