Telangana Thalli Statue Row in Nalgonda as Unknown Persons Drape It in Indiramma Saree

Nalgonda: A controversy erupted in Nalgonda after unidentified persons allegedly draped the Telangana Thalli statue near NG College in an Indiramma saree, triggering protests by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and Telangana activists.

According to reports, the incident took place when unknown individuals dressed the statue of Telangana Thalli in an Indiramma saree. The act sparked anger among BRS leaders and Telangana supporters, who termed it an insult to Telangana Thalli.

Following the incident, BRS leaders and Telangana activists removed the saree and performed a purification ritual at the statue.

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The protesters demanded strict action against those responsible, urging the authorities to identify the individuals involved and take appropriate legal measures.

The incident has triggered political reactions in the area, with demands for an inquiry into the matter. Further details regarding the incident and any action by the authorities are awaited.