Lorry Hits Auto on Tirupati-Bhakarapet Ghat Road, Plunges into 20-Foot Valley

Tirupati: A road accident occurred on the Tirupati-Bhakarapet Ghat Road when a speeding lorry hit an auto-rickshaw before plunging into a 20-foot-deep valley. The accident caused panic among motorists travelling along the ghat road.

According to preliminary reports, the lorry was moving at high speed when it collided with the auto-rickshaw. Following the impact, the driver reportedly lost control of the heavy vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the valley.

The lorry driver, cleaner and passengers travelling in the auto sustained minor injuries in the accident. Despite the severity of the incident and the lorry’s fall into the valley, no major injuries have been reported in the available information.

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The accident drew attention to the risks faced by motorists travelling on the winding Tirupati-Bhakarapet Ghat Road, where careful driving and speed control are essential to prevent mishaps.

The circumstances leading to the collision have not yet been fully established. Further details regarding the rescue efforts, the condition of the injured and any action taken by the authorities are awaited.