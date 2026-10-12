Telangana Government to Review Metro–RTC Common Pass Fares

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to review the recently introduced Metro Rail–RTC common pass fares following complaints from commuters that the integrated travel facility is too expensive. The move aims to make public transportation more affordable and accessible to daily passengers in Hyderabad.

Under the existing fare structure, the daily common pass costs ₹400, comprising ₹300 for Metro Rail travel and ₹100 for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses. The monthly pass is priced at ₹8,500, including ₹7,000 for Metro services and ₹1,500 for RTC buses.

The fares have drawn criticism from commuters who expected the common pass to offer a more economical option for travelling across the city using multiple modes of public transport.

Responding to the concerns, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy suggested reviewing the fare structure. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that a meeting with senior officials would be held soon to examine the existing prices and explore a more passenger-friendly pricing model.

The proposed review is expected to focus on balancing operational requirements with the financial concerns of commuters who depend on public transport for their daily journeys.

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The Metro–RTC common pass was introduced to provide seamless connectivity between Metro Rail and bus services, improve convenience and encourage more people to use public transportation instead of private vehicles.

However, commuters believe that affordable pricing will be essential for the initiative to achieve its intended purpose. The government has indicated that public feedback will be considered while finalising any changes.

A revised, affordable fare structure could benefit office-goers, students and other regular passengers while supporting efforts to reduce traffic congestion and promote sustainable urban mobility in Hyderabad.