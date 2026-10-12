Software Engineer Found Dead in Kondapur Service Apartment

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old software engineer from Haryana, identified as Saurabh Shekhar, was found dead in a service apartment in Kondapur, within the Gachibowli police station limits, triggering a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to preliminary information, Saurabh was living with his brother in the Rayadurgam area. He reportedly left home on Saturday, informing his family that he was going to meet a friend. The family later received information that he was staying at VV Heights Service Apartments in Raghavendra Colony, Kondapur.

When Saurabh failed to return home by Sunday morning and did not respond to repeated phone calls, his brother became concerned and went to the apartment. After receiving no response from inside, the door was reportedly forced open, and Saurabh was found lifeless.

Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A helium gas cylinder and a purported suicide note were reportedly recovered from the scene and taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Family members reportedly told the police that Saurabh had been experiencing stomach pain after meals for nearly a decade. Investigators are examining his medical history and other circumstances that may have contributed to the incident.

The police are investigating the case to establish the exact cause of death and determine the circumstances leading to the tragedy. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Gachibowli Inspector Saidulu.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com