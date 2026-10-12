Seven Development Works Worth ₹4.95 Crore Inspected in Ameenpur

Hyderabad: Seven development works worth ₹4.95 crore in Ameenpur Circle of Serilingampally Zone were inspected during a morning field visit to assess progress and ensure timely completion of infrastructure projects.

The inspection was conducted along with the Zonal Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Ameenpur. The projects cover key civic infrastructure, including roads, stormwater drains, community facilities and pedestrian amenities.

The works inspected include the Mahila Bhavana Community Hall at Kakatiya Nagar, stormwater drains in the BHEL Metro area and along the Narendra Colony–Durga Province stretch, and cement concrete roads in Beeramguda and Sri Vani Nagar.

Footpath and central median works on the Sunway Opus–Chetan Anand Badminton Academy Road were also reviewed as part of the inspection.

During the visit, officials interacted with local residents and representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to understand their concerns, discuss the ongoing development works and gather feedback on specific requirements in their neighbourhoods.

Officials were instructed to ensure that all projects are completed ahead of schedule without compromising on quality. Regular field inspections were also emphasised to monitor progress, identify bottlenecks and address delays promptly.

The inspection forms part of efforts to strengthen civic infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents in Ameenpur Circle. The focus remains on ensuring that development works are executed efficiently and that public infrastructure meets the needs of the growing urban population.

The authorities stressed the importance of coordination among officials and community participation in delivering timely and effective civic services.

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