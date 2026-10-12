Man from Hyderabad killed in attack on Riyadh Airport

Hyderabad: A man from Hyderabad was killed, and his three family members were injured in an attack at Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday.

Mohammed Yusuf Ali, who had suffered injuries, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Riyadh. His two sons and an aunt were injured.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday night confirmed that Yusuf Ali died in the attack.

“It’s been confirmed that Yusuf sahab has passed away in the attack. Innalilahi wa inna ilahir rajioon. His son is undergoing knee surgery, another son is in the hospital, and 3 of his toes have been cut off. His daughter and wife are safe. His aunt (chachi) was with them and suffered injuries to the head but is out of danger,” the MP said in a post on X.

Owaisi said he was in touch with Yusuf’s brother-in-law in Riyadh, and the Deputy Chief of Mission has assured him that they’re taking care.

The MP urged Minister for External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, to provide every possible assistance to the family.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh confirmed the death of an Indian national.

“It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains,” reads a post by the Indian embassy.

“Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance,” Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar said in a post on X.

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At least 11 Indians were among more than 300 people injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport that killed 12 people.

Saudi Arabia has blamed Houthi militants for the attack.

“It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. The embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well-being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities. We will provide further updates as they become available,” the Indian embassy had earlier said.

According to initial reports, the deceased included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshis and one national each from Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan.

India on Sunday strongly condemned the repeated attacks on the airport over the past few days, calling strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable” and demanding an immediate halt to them.

“We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

India also expressed solidarity with the Saudi government and people in defending the kingdom’s sovereignty, while hoping for an early return to peace and normalcy in the region.

The Indian Embassy issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, stay indoors when necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities.