Scientist’s 5 year-old daughter found dead after kidnapping in Secunderabad

Secunderabad : A five-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped in Bollaram, Secunderabad, was found dead in the cellar clubhouse. Police suspect that the child was killed by a security guard who allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh for her release.

The girl is the daughter of an agricultural scientist. The suspect, identified as Vikram, was employed as a security guard at the villa.

According to preliminary police findings, the child was allegedly killed and her body left in the clubhouse cellar. CCTV footage reportedly showed Vikram following the girl before the incident.

After the child went missing, the suspect allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh for her release. Police have launched a search operation to trace Vikram and formed 10 special teams to locate him.

Investigators are tracking his mobile phone location. His phone was reportedly switched off near Secunderabad Railway Station, prompting police to focus their search on the surrounding areas.

Police teams conducted searches with drone cameras during the night and checked lodges and hotels around Secunderabad Railway Station as part of the operation.

The investigation is underway to trace the suspect and establish the sequence of events leading to the child’s death.