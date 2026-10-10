Security Mock Drill Conducted at NFC in Kushaiguda

Hyderabad : A security mock drill was conducted at the Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) in Kushaiguda during the morning hours to assess security preparedness and evaluate the response capabilities of security personnel in the event of a potential threat.

As part of the exercise, the premises of the vital installation and its surrounding areas were thoroughly checked. The drill focused on reviewing existing security arrangements, strengthening vigilance and assessing the readiness of personnel to respond effectively to any emergency situation.

The exercise was aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of security measures and ensuring that personnel remain alert and prepared to handle potential security challenges. Such mock drills are important for identifying gaps in security arrangements and improving coordination among the teams responsible for protecting sensitive installations.

The inspection covered key areas within and around the facility, with emphasis on maintaining vigilance and ensuring preparedness against possible threats. The exercise also provided an opportunity to assess the response mechanisms in place and reinforce the importance of prompt action during emergencies.

The mock drill was conducted under the purview of Malkajgiri Police as part of efforts to strengthen security at vital installations in the region.

The initiative highlights the importance of regular security assessments and coordinated preparedness exercises to safeguard critical facilities and ensure the effectiveness of emergency response systems.