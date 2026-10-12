Security tightened across Delhi as INDIA bloc plans march to SC over SIR

New Delhi: Security arrangements remained heightened across central Delhi on Monday as Opposition parties prepare to march from Connaught Place towards the Supreme Court to protest alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress workers gathered at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Monday and raised slogans against the Chief Election Commissioner ahead of the proposed march.

The protest is part of the INDIA bloc’s continuing campaign against the SIR.

Congress MP Karamvir Singh Boudh, speaking about the INDIA bloc’s planned march, said the protest was aimed at safeguarding the Constitution and seeking judicial intervention over the issues raised by the Opposition.

“All workers are coming to Delhi today to save the Constitution of the country. The Chief Justice is the guardian of the Constitution, and the Supreme Court is considered to be under his authority. It is his duty, along with the Supreme Court, to look into any instance where the Constitution is being disregarded, or actions are being taken against its provisions,” Boudh told IANS.

In view of the proposed march and the possibility of a large gathering, traffic restrictions, diversions and barricades are expected to affect several important roads in the national capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police has warned commuters of possible disruptions across New Delhi and central Delhi from 6 a.m. on Monday.

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According to the advisory, restrictions or diversions may be imposed at around 30 locations to manage traffic and maintain security during the Opposition’s planned demonstration.

Several major roads and intersections are likely to be affected, including the Dhaula Kuan flyover, Jhandewalan, Patel Chowk, Panchkuian, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Lodhi Road flyover, Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyover.

Other stretches where commuters may face restrictions or delays include Jantar Mantar Road, Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg and Tolstoy Marg.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and remain prepared for traffic congestion, diversions and delays, particularly while travelling through central Delhi.

People heading to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport have been asked to set aside additional travel time and avoid unnecessary journeys through areas likely to be affected by the security arrangements.

Security deployment has also continued around Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site in the national capital.

Barricades were seen blocking access roads to the area on Sunday, while police personnel remained deployed at key intersections to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gatherings.