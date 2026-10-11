PM Modi, CM Vijay flag off first train on Chennai Metro phase 2 network; share ride

Chennai : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Sunday flagged off the first train of the much-awaited Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase 2 network at Porur Bypass Road Metro station, marking a milestone in the city’s expanding public transport system.

The inauguration took place during PM Modi’s first visit to Chennai since the Vijay government assumed office in Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister also launched infrastructure projects covering national highways, railways and maritime facilities during his visit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at Chennai airport, where Governor Rajendra Arlekar and CM Vijay received him. Ministers, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran and other leaders were present to welcome the Prime Minister.

PM Modi and CM Vijay subsequently visited Porur Bypass Road Metro station, where they inspected the facilities before flagging off the inaugural service.

The Prime Minister sought detailed information from officials about the Metro network and arrangements for operating the new trains. The newly constructed Poonamallee-Vadapalani corridor was developed at a cost of Rs 750 crore. Metro trains will stop at 11 stations in the first phase of services on the new route.

Before boarding the train, PM Modi purchased a ticket by making a payment through the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI. He then travelled with CM Vijay from Porur Bypass Road Metro station to Poonamallee.

During the inaugural journey, officials explained the Metro system’s operations and briefed the Prime Minister on the new service.

PM Modi also interacted with students and workers aboard the train.

The Metro inauguration was a major part of the Prime Minister’s programme, which included the launch of projects across several transport sectors in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi laid foundation stones for major national highway projects and inaugurated completed works, together valued at Rs 3,700 crore. These included both new projects entering the construction stage and completed infrastructure being opened for use. He also dedicated railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 750 crore to the nation.

At Chennai Port, PM Modi inaugurated four infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening Tamil Nadu’s maritime facilities and increasing cargo-handling capacity. The projects formed the port development component of the day’s programme.

Strict security arrangements were put in place across Chennai for the Prime Minister’s visit.