Dhruv Rathee detained from Gurugram residence ahead of Delhi protest

New Delhi: Social media influencer Dhruv Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram-by-Gurugram Police on Saturday, ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Rathee had attended a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengaluru on Thursday.

He was supposed to participate in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar later in the day against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The reported detention comes as Delhi Police remains on high alert ahead of the CJP’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, with security tightened across the national Capital.

According to a post on the X handle of the CJP, around 50 police personnel in plain clothes reached Rathee’s residence in Gurugram at around 8 a.m. and took him into custody.

Meanwhile, vehicles are being checked at Delhi’s borders, while police personnel have been equipped with body cameras to record any untoward incidents during the demonstration.

Security arrangements have also been strengthened at the residences of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Drone surveillance is being conducted at key locations, while several Metro stations, including Supreme Court and Mandi House, have been closed as part of the security measures.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Anant Mittal, reached the Aya Nagar border to review the security arrangements ahead of the protest. Police personnel were checking vehicles entering the national Capital to prevent unauthorised persons from reaching New Delhi.

Speaking to IANS, DCP Anant Mittal said, “Regarding the call given by the CJP to protest in New Delhi, security arrangements have been made accordingly in Delhi and in the South district as well. Special security arrangements are in place at inter-state and inter-district borders. We are preventing unauthorised elements from entering New Delhi and checking them. Our effort is to ensure that everything remains peaceful and law and order is maintained.”

At New Delhi Railway Station, drone surveillance is underway, with Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed across the premises. Security marches are being conducted, and drones are being used to monitor the situation.