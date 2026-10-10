7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Panama

Panama City: A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Panama, with its epicentre 39 kilometres northwest of Tonosi, a town in Los Santos province, according to a revised report from the University of Panama’s Institute of Geosciences.

Strong shaking was felt locally on Friday (local time). Videos shared on social media showed the roof of the Albrook bus terminal swaying and windows shaking violently in several buildings.

Tremors were felt in the capital, Panama City, a Xinhua correspondent in the city reported, with strong side-to-side jolts while sitting and a hanging light in a room swaying intensely.

Panamá sacudiu-se com força! O tremor de magnitude 7.2 deixou momentos de angústia, sustos e cenas impactantes que ficaram gravadas em vídeos e fotografias. pic.twitter.com/95ijN9oPWb — FREE BUBBLE (@FreeBubble40637) October 10, 2026

The United States Geological Survey, which initially reported a magnitude of 8.0, later revised its estimate to 7.7.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat following the earthquake, warning that hazardous tsunami waves were possible along parts of the coasts of Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico within the next three hours. The US tsunami warning was later revoked.

The tsunami warning department of the Chilean Navy’s Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service issued an alert, saying the earthquake could trigger a tsunami affecting the country’s Easter Island, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Panama Canal Authority said operations were continuing normally after the earthquake struck. Emergency protocols had been activated, and technical teams were inspecting canal facilities for possible damage, it said in a statement.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino urged the public to remain calm in a post on X.

“What happened must not be used to spread alarm and disorder,” he wrote.

Mulino added that he had asked Government Minister Dinoska Montalvo for a report on the earthquake’s impact.

The Education Ministry suspended afternoon classes at all schools nationwide. Its administrative offices would also remain closed.