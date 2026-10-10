Trump announces Russian diesel deal after Putin call

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a major agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin under which Moscow would supply millions of tonnes of diesel to the United States and global markets, saying the move would bring down fuel prices sharply.

Trump said on Friday that he had just concluded a telephone discussion with Putin and that Russia had agreed to begin supplying diesel immediately, with additional shipments scheduled for November and subsequent deliveries.

The announcement comes as Trump seeks to lower energy costs for American consumers, particularly farmers, ranchers and truckers, while maintaining his administration’s position that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons.

“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

According to the US President, the two leaders agreed that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the American and global markets.

Another 500,000 tonnes would be supplied during November, followed by an additional one million tonnes immediately thereafter.

Trump said Russia would subsequently deliver another three million tonnes of diesel, depending on the condition of its refining facilities.

The quantities outlined by Trump amount to more than 4.8 million tonnes of diesel across the different stages of the proposed arrangement.

The US President linked the Russian diesel agreement to what he described as American control over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime passage for international energy shipments.

“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!” Trump said.

His statement presented the two developments as central to his efforts to reduce diesel prices in the United States and international markets.

Trump placed particular emphasis on the impact of fuel prices on American agriculture and transportation, two sectors that rely heavily on diesel.

“Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority,” he said.

The US President described the agreement as a significant development in his administration’s energy policy.

“This is a very big and important announcement,” he said.

In the same statement, Trump reiterated his position on Iran’s nuclear programme, connecting the energy announcement with his administration’s broader regional security priorities.

“Additionally, it must be understood, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon!” he said.

He did not elaborate on whether the Iranian nuclear issue had figured in his discussion with Putin or whether any understanding concerning Tehran had emerged from the conversation.