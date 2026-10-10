Delhi: Security tightened outside CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s residence ahead of CJP protest

New Delhi: Security has been significantly tightened outside Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s Delhi residence ahead of a planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest scheduled for Saturday.

Additional Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been deployed, and local police remain on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

Security has been tightened across the national Capital ahead of the protest. Heavy security arrangements are in place at Delhi’s borders, including Chilla Border, which connects Noida to Mayur Vihar.

Delhi Police, additional forces, BSF personnel and traffic police have been deployed, and vehicles are being checked.

Meanwhile, the situation at Tikri Border remains normal on Saturday morning, with vehicles moving smoothly and no traffic congestion reported.

Police personnel and paramilitary forces are continuing to arrive at the spot to strengthen security arrangements. Security agencies remain alert and are monitoring incoming and outgoing vehicles. The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation, while public movement continues as usual.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police announced traffic diversions on Saturday in view of the law and order situation linked to the CJP’s protest and advised commuters to keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

The diversions were enforced from 6 a.m. depending upon the prevailing situation at key intersections, including Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road T-Point; Round About Gol Dak Khana; Round About Patel Chowk; Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point; Round About RML Hospital and Outer Circle Connaught Place – Sansad Marg T-Point, a statement said.

The traffic police advised commuters not to undertake non-essential travel, adding that traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment.

For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, people can keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police website and social media platforms, the statement added.

–IANS

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