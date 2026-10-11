Saifabad Detective Inspector Accused of Deceiving Married Woman With Promise of Marriage

Hyderabad : A detective inspector serving at Saifabad Police Station has allegedly deceived a married woman by promising to marry her and establishing a physical relationship with her, according to a complaint lodged with the police.

The accused has been identified as Balaswami, who is reportedly serving as a Detective Inspector (DI) at Saifabad Police Station. The woman approached the police after allegedly discovering that the officer was already married and had children.

According to the allegations, the woman’s husband was bedridden due to health issues. Balaswami allegedly took advantage of the situation and convinced her that her husband would not survive much longer. He reportedly assured her that he would marry her and, on that pretext, established a physical relationship with her.

The woman allegedly continued to believe his promises until she discovered that he already had a wife and children. When she confronted him about his marital status, the officer allegedly continued the relationship by making further promises.

According to the complaint, Balaswami allegedly assured the woman that he would divorce his wife and marry her. However, the woman claims that these assurances were false and that she had been deceived despite the officer knowing that he was already married.

Feeling cheated, the woman reportedly decided to approach the police and lodge a formal complaint, seeking action against the officer.

The allegations have raised concerns over the conduct of a police official and the alleged misuse of his position to exploit a vulnerable woman.