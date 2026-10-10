Malkajgiri Police Issue Bathukamma Safety Guidelines for Women and Children

Hyderabad : The Malkajgiri Police have issued a set of safety guidelines for women and children celebrating Bathukamma, urging people to observe the festival safely while preserving Telangana’s cultural traditions.

As part of the awareness campaign, the police highlighted nine key precautions to ensure peaceful celebrations. People have been advised not to enter lakes or ponds for immersions and to follow safety instructions at designated immersion points. Parents have been urged to keep a close watch on children and ensure they remain safe in crowded places.

The police also advised women to remain alert to suspicious activities, avoid carrying expensive jewellery and valuables, and take care of their personal belongings. Participants have been encouraged to carry drinking water and healthy snacks during celebrations.

The guidelines further emphasised responsible behaviour, maintaining public cleanliness and avoiding alcohol consumption and other activities that could disrupt the festive atmosphere. People were also advised to return home safely and avoid unnecessary late-night travel.

The police urged citizens to report suspicious activities and seek immediate assistance in emergencies. They asked the public to cooperate with police personnel deployed at festival venues and immersion points.

For assistance, citizens can contact Dial 100 for police emergencies and Dial 112 for emergency services.

The initiative aims to ensure that Bathukamma celebrations remain joyful, safe and peaceful for women, children and families across the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate limits.