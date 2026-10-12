Car Catches Fire After Crashing into Divider in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A car caught fire after crashing into a road divider on ISB Road in Gachibowli, near the Maruti Suzuki showroom, causing panic among motorists. The occupants reportedly escaped unhurt after getting out of the vehicle as soon as flames broke out.

According to preliminary information, the car was travelling at high speed when the driver allegedly lost control and rammed into the divider. The impact was followed by a fire that quickly engulfed the vehicle.

Alerted by the incident, motorists and passers-by witnessed the car burning on the busy road. Fortunately, the occupants managed to get out of the vehicle in time and escaped before the fire spread further, averting a possible tragedy.

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Preliminary reports suggested that the driver might have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. However, the circumstances leading to the crash and the suspected role of drunk driving are yet to be officially confirmed.

The incident once again highlights the dangers of speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol, particularly on busy roads in Hyderabad’s IT corridor. Such reckless driving can endanger not only the occupants of a vehicle but also other road users.

Further details regarding the incident and the cause of the fire are awaited.