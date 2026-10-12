Malkajgiri Traffic Police Warn Against Overloaded Vehicles

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Traffic Police have urged vehicle owners and drivers to avoid overloading goods vehicles, warning that carrying excessive loads and improperly secured materials can pose serious risks to road users.

Through a road safety awareness campaign, the police highlighted the dangers of transporting goods beyond permissible limits and carrying materials that project dangerously beyond the vehicle’s body. Such practices can affect vehicle stability, increase the risk of accidents and endanger motorists, pedestrians and other commuters.

The awareness message, “Overloaded Vehicle, Underestimated Danger,” emphasises that excess loads and unsecured projections can turn ordinary journeys into potentially dangerous situations. Drivers transporting construction materials, including pipes, wooden planks and other heavy goods, have been advised to ensure that their loads are properly arranged, secured and within prescribed limits.

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The police stressed that goods must be carried safely without obstructing the driver’s visibility or creating hazards for vehicles travelling nearby. Vehicle owners and transport operators should also ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and comply with traffic safety regulations.

The campaign calls upon all motorists to prioritise public safety and act responsibly while transporting goods. The Malkajgiri Traffic Police have provided 87126 62999 as the contact number for road safety-related assistance.

The initiative reinforces the message that responsible driving and safe transportation practices are essential to protecting every life on the road.