CV Anand Urges People to Prioritise Mental Health, Seek Help Without Hesitation

Telangana : Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) C.V. Anand has called upon people to recognise mental health as a serious concern in the present-day world and encouraged them to speak openly about their emotional struggles rather than hide them.

In a message marking World Mental Health Day on October 10, the Telangana Police highlighted the importance of mental well-being and the need to create an environment where people feel comfortable discussing their problems and seeking support.

Emphasising that mental health issues should not be ignored or treated as a stigma, the message urged people not to hesitate to seek professional help, advice and emotional support whenever required. It stressed that addressing mental health concerns at the right time can help individuals cope with challenges and improve their overall well-being.

The Telangana Police also conveyed a message of reassurance through its awareness campaign, stating, “You are not alone” and affirming that the police are ready to listen. The campaign underlined that sometimes, talking about one’s difficulties is the first step towards finding a solution.

The initiative aims to encourage open conversations about mental health, reduce stigma and remind people that everyone deserves to be heard and supported.

C.V. Anand’s message calls for greater awareness, empathy and collective responsibility in addressing mental health challenges in society.