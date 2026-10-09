Telangana Enters Drier Phase as Southwest Monsoon Withdraws

Hyderabad : Telangana is transitioning towards drier weather conditions following the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from parts of the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The latest available report on October 8 indicated that the withdrawal line passed through Tandur, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Jangaon and Bhupalpally. The IMD forecast dry weather across Telangana for the next seven days.

The changing weather pattern has implications for farmers, water management authorities and residents. With widespread rainfall expected to reduce, farmers may need to plan irrigation carefully, particularly for standing crops that require continued soil moisture. Agricultural advisories will be important for decisions on watering, harvesting and protecting crops from moisture stress.

For water management agencies, the transition provides an opportunity to assess reservoir storage, groundwater levels and drinking water requirements ahead of the dry season. Efficient use of available water resources will be crucial if rainfall remains limited.

Residents can expect a shift towards generally drier conditions, although monsoon withdrawal does not rule out isolated rainfall due to local weather systems. Authorities and the public should continue monitoring official weather updates.

The IMD’s October 8 bulletin indicated no weather warnings for Telangana during the following seven days. However, conditions may change, making regular updates important for agricultural planning and daily activities.