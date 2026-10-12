‘There is nothing better than taking a wicket,’ says Dhir after 3rd T20I heroics

New Delhi: India all-rounder Naman Dhir has explained how reading a batter’s intentions helps him make decisions with the ball, after his two-wicket contribution proved crucial in India’s 14-run victory over the West Indies in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Dhir, who dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and Kamil Pooran during the West Indies’ chase of 224, said his approach as an off-spinner centres on controlling his line and length, changing his pace and identifying the shots a batter is preparing to play. He also believes his experience as a batter offers him an additional perspective when he takes the ball.

“As an off-spinner, I don’t have too many variations, so I have to rely on my line and length and vary my pace. That has always been my thinking. As they say that in T20 cricket, an attacking option can also be a defensive option because there is nothing better than taking a wicket. It helps being a batter because you understand the batter’s stance, where his backlift is coming from, his guard and the kind of shots he can play. I keep observing these things when I bowl,” Dhir told JioStar.

The Indian all-rounder explained that the dismissal was the result of assessing the situation rather than deliberately allowing the batter to attack before setting him up for a wicket.

“I didn’t plan to concede three sixes and then take a wicket. For instance, when Kamil Pooran was batting, he was looking to play every shot towards the leg side and get room to free his arms, so I wanted to cramp him for room. I made a couple of errors in the first two deliveries. I knew I was bowling my third over, the batter was set, and with the run rate being high, he was bound to take a chance. And, ultimately, he got out playing exactly the kind of shot I wanted him to, getting caught at square-leg. So, these little things help me a lot, and as a bowler, I keep looking for such small details,” he added.

Beyond his bowling, Dhir also clarified the responsibilities assigned to him within the Indian setup, identifying himself primarily as a batting all-rounder. He said the team management expects him to provide flexibility in the lower middle order while contributing with the ball when required.

“I am a batting all-rounder. I got an opportunity to bat in this game, but I am a bit disappointed that I couldn’t capitalise on it. However, it’s not as if I don’t bowl. The Impact Player rule in the IPL means I get fewer opportunities to bowl there, but I have been bowling ever since I started playing cricket, and I really enjoy it. As far as my role is concerned, I have been told by the coaches and captain that I will bat at number six or seven, depending on the situation, so that role is flexible. With the ball, my responsibility is to bowl two or three overs economically whenever the team needs me,” Dhir stated.

Despite his contribution in Indore, Dhir is not setting himself specific targets for the immediate future. The all-rounder said he prefers to concentrate on playing his cricket and enjoying the game instead of mapping out ambitions too far in advance.

“I don’t function that way, by looking too far ahead. I don’t have any specific goals as of now. I’m just playing my cricket, enjoying it, and wherever God takes me, I’ll go,” he concluded.