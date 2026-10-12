Citizens, Youth Hold Peaceful Protest in Telangana, Demand Scrapping of SIR and CEC’s Resignation

Hyderabad: Citizens and youth staged a peaceful protest in front of the Telangana Election Commission office, demanding the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters raised slogans against the SIR exercise and called for its immediate withdrawal. They also demanded that Gyanesh Kumar step down from his post, expressing concerns over the electoral roll revision process.

The demonstration saw the participation of citizens and young people who gathered to voice their opposition to the ongoing SIR exercise. The protesters emphasised the need to safeguard voters’ rights and ensure transparency in the electoral process.

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The peaceful protest was held outside the Telangana Election Commission office, with participants urging the authorities to address their concerns and reconsider the revision exercise.

Further details regarding the protest and any response from election officials are awaited.