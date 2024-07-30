Japan Takes Lead in Paris Olympics Medal Tally; China in Second Place, India Slips to 25th

Paris: Japan has climbed to the top of the medal tally at the Paris Olympics, thanks to a stunning victory in the men’s team competition in Artistic Gymnastics on Monday.

This triumph brought Japan’s total to six gold medals and 12 medals overall, placing them at the forefront of the Olympic standings midway through the day.

Meanwhile, Australia, which led the medal table at the end of Sunday’s competitions, has fallen to fifth place as China, South Korea, and host nation France have surged ahead in the rankings.

India has dropped to joint 25th position with a single bronze medal, earned by Manu Bhaker in the Women’s 10mm Air Pistol shooting event on Sunday.

Current Medal Tally (as of 00:30 IST)

Top 5 Countries and India:

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Japan 6 2 4 12 2 China 5 3 2 10 3 S. Korea 5 3 1 9 4 France 4 7 3 14 5 Australia 4 3 0 7 25 India 0 0 1 1

Japan’s remarkable performance in Artistic Gymnastics has been a highlight of the Games so far, propelling them to the top of the leaderboard and showcasing their prowess in the sport. As the competition continues, all eyes will be on the upcoming events to see how the rankings evolve.

