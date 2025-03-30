Jennifer Winget’s Ultimate Red-Carpet Style & Fashion Evolution

Mumbai: Celebrated television actress Jennifer Winget, known for her stunning screen presence and effortless fashion sense, has opened up about her go-to red carpet look and personal fashion journey.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS at the Magnum lounge during the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week, Jennifer discussed her approach to fashion, her evolution in style, and even her biggest fashion mistakes.

Jennifer Winget’s Go-To Red Carpet Look

When asked about her staple red carpet appearance, Jennifer explained that her choice largely depends on the event, its theme, and her mood at the time.

“Well, it depends—what kind of event it is, whether there is a theme or not. So, it just kind of depends on what the theme is, what the event is, and what my mood is.”

This adaptable approach highlights Jennifer’s keen eye for fashion trends while maintaining her personal style. Whether she’s dazzling in a glamorous gown or opting for a chic and understated ensemble, she ensures that her outfit complements the occasion.

Jennifer Winget on Her Biggest Fashion Mistakes

Even the most stylish celebrities have had their share of fashion blunders, and Jennifer Winget is no exception. Reflecting on her early days in the industry, she admitted to making several style mistakes, especially when she was still learning the ropes of the fashion world.

“So many of them! Especially early in my career, I had no idea what I was doing with my makeup, with my clothes. I was just kind of figuring it out—but that’s how you learn, right? I don’t remember any one particular outfit, but man, I’ve made mistakes.”

Her candid admission resonates with many fashion enthusiasts who experiment with trends before discovering what truly suits them. Jennifer’s ability to learn and evolve over time is evident in her current sophisticated and refined style.

Jennifer’s Style Evolution: From Early Career to Now

Over the years, Jennifer Winget’s fashion sense has undergone a transformation. When asked about how her personal style has changed, she explained that her approach has shifted towards sustainable chic and minimalism.

“I didn’t really have that much style in the beginning, but I think over a period of years, you watch, you learn, and you grow. Now, I’m more into sustainable chic, and I try to keep it as minimalistic as possible.”

This move towards sustainable fashion aligns with the global shift towards ethical clothing choices, proving that Jennifer is not only stylish but also conscious of environmental impact.

Does Her On-Screen Persona Influence Her Fashion Choices?

Jennifer Winget has played a wide range of characters in her career, from the passionate Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh to the graceful Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra. However, when it comes to her personal fashion, she makes a clear distinction between on-screen style and real-life choices.

“When I’m playing a character, it’s the character’s outfit, not Jennifer’s outfit. If I’m playing a lawyer, I have to dress accordingly, but I don’t dress like that in real life. Although, sometimes there are similarities, but mostly, they’re very different from each other.”

This insight sheds light on how actors often adapt to various styles for their roles while keeping their personal fashion preferences separate.

Apart from her impeccable fashion sense, Jennifer Winget also shared her perspective on impressing a date. Surprisingly, it’s not about the outfit but the conversation.

“How do I impress someone on a date? By having a very interesting conversation,” she told IANS.

This answer reflects her belief that personality and intellect are just as important as appearance, making her an all-round style and grace icon.

Jennifer Winget’s Iconic Fashion Moments

Throughout her career, Jennifer has turned heads with her iconic fashion choices, from stunning red carpet gowns to casual chic looks. Some of her most memorable fashion moments include:

A breathtaking red gown at an awards ceremony that showcased her elegance.

at an awards ceremony that showcased her elegance. A minimalist white saree that became an instant hit on social media.

that became an instant hit on social media. A trendy power suit that highlighted her strong yet feminine style.

that highlighted her strong yet feminine style. Casual boho-chic looks that perfectly align with her relaxed personality.

Jennifer Winget’s Legacy in Indian Television

Jennifer Winget is not just a style icon but also one of the most talented actresses in the Indian television industry. She has delivered powerful performances in some of the most popular TV serials, including:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Sangam

Saraswatichandra

Beyhadh

Bepannah

Dill Mill Gayye

Her ability to portray diverse roles with conviction has earned her a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades.