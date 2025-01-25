Karnataka Crush Punjab by Innings and 207 Runs Despite Gill’s Fighting Century

Bengaluru: Shubman Gill‘s brilliant century was not enough to save Punjab as they suffered an innings and 207-run defeat to Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy Group C clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Despite Gill’s valiant efforts, Punjab’s fragile batting lineup couldn’t cope with Karnataka’s dominance in both batting and bowling.

Gill’s Century in Vain as Punjab’s Batting Falters

Resuming Day 3 with just 7 runs on the board, Shubman Gill took charge of Punjab’s second innings, playing a magnificent knock of 102 runs off 171 balls. The 25-year-old opener struck 14 boundaries and three sixes, demonstrating his trademark elegance and aggression.

Gill brought up his half-century off 119 balls, showing patience and composure. However, he accelerated in the second half of his innings, scoring the next 50 runs in just 40 balls. Despite his efforts, Gill was dismissed as the eighth wicket, falling to Yashovardhan Parantap. His century, the first of the season in the Ranji Trophy, provided some hope, but ultimately could not prevent Punjab’s collapse.

Karnataka’s Dominance: Smaran and Bowlers Shine

Punjab’s problems began in the first innings, where they were bundled out for a meager 55 runs, with Gill contributing just four runs. After Karnataka posted a massive 475, Punjab was left with a daunting 420-run deficit. By Day 2, Punjab was struggling at 24 for 2, and despite Gill’s century on Day 3, the team crumbled to 213 all out in just 63.4 overs. Apart from Gill, only Mayank Markande (27) offered some resistance.

Karnataka’s performance was led by Ravichandran Smaran’s remarkable maiden double century, which helped the team post a massive total in their first innings. Their bowlers, led by pacer Yashovardhan Parantap and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, made quick work of Punjab in both innings. Each bowler claimed three wickets in the second innings, ensuring a dominant innings victory for Karnataka.

Gill’s Century Amidst Lean Patch

Shubman Gill’s century came at a time when his international form has been under scrutiny. The right-hander struggled in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, managing just 93 runs in five innings at an average of 18.60, with a highest score of 31. Despite his century in this match, the lean patch continues for the young batter at the international level.

Karnataka Secures Comprehensive Win

Karnataka’s dominant victory secured them seven points, including a bonus point for the innings win, solidifying their position in the tournament.