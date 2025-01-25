Vishnu Manchu Embarks on a Journey to the 12 Jyothirlingas for Self-Realization

Chennai: Actor Vishnu Manchu, who stars in the upcoming film Kannappa directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, has revealed his plans to undertake a spiritual journey to visit the 12 holy Jyothirlingas across India.

In an Instagram video, Vishnu shared that his path to self-realization began while working on the script for Kannappa, a film centered on a warrior devotee of Lord Shiva. He admitted that prior to this project, he was more of a devotee of Lord Hanuman, regularly reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. However, as he delved deeper into researching the significance of Jyothirlingas for his role, his perspective underwent a profound shift.

“I have to truthfully admit one thing. Before starting work on Kannappa, I was not such a big devotee of Lord Shiva. I was a devotee of Lord Hanuman and I would recite the Hanuman Chalisa every day, even to this day,” Vishnu said. “When I wrote Kannappa, I researched a lot, which brought about many changes in me. I learned about Jyothrilingas and why one must visit them. I decided I must visit all 12 holy places where these Jyothirlingas are situated,” he explained.

Vishnu plans to document his journey through a series of videos to share the significance of the Jyothirlingas with his followers. He acknowledged that many people, including himself before his research, are unaware of the deep spiritual importance these sacred sites hold.

Explaining the spiritual beliefs associated with different yugas, Vishnu mentioned, “We are in Kaliyug now. In Sathyayuga, the belief was that one could get closer to God through penance and meditation. In Kaliyug, the belief is that by visiting holy places, you will not only come closer to God but will also understand the purpose behind your birth.”

Vishnu emphasized the power of the 12 Jyothirlingas, stating, “These are powerful places, testimony to the fact that Lord Shiva walked among common people. From Kedarnath to Rameshwaram, these 12 Jyothirlingas are scattered across the country, each with its own story.”

He further explained the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage: “The belief is that one can realize their life’s purpose at these sacred spots. While my purpose in life is to be an actor, I am now seeking a higher purpose, which I hope to uncover during this journey.”

Having already visited three Jyothirlingas — Kedarnath, Omkareshwar, and Ujjain — Vishnu plans to share his experiences and the stories behind each temple in his upcoming videos.