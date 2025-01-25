Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Deepti Sharma Named in ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year

Dubai: Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Deepti Sharma have earned spots in the prestigious ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year for their exceptional performances in 2024.

The team, led by South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, sees three Indian players dominating the selection, followed by two from South Africa and one from Sri Lanka, West Indies, England, New Zealand, Ireland, and Pakistan.

Smriti Mandhana’s Consistency Shines

Smriti Mandhana began 2024 with an impressive 54 against Australia at DY Patil Stadium, setting the tone for a remarkable year of T20I cricket. She continued her stellar form with three consecutive half-centuries against the West Indies, cementing her place as one of the most reliable T20I batters. Her performances helped her climb to the second spot in the ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings.

Also Read: Rashid Latif Claims Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Are Being Forced to Play Domestic Cricket

Richa Ghosh’s Explosive Batting

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh made a mark with her aggressive batting style, delivering quick-fire innings throughout the year. She smashed a blistering 64* off just 29 balls against UAE at a strike rate of 220.68. Ghosh also impressed with a rapid 54 off 21 balls against the West Indies, maintaining an outstanding strike rate of 156.65 in 2024.

Deepti Sharma’s All-Round Consistency

All-rounder Deepti Sharma made significant contributions both with the bat and ball. She claimed 30 wickets in T20Is at an average of 17.80 and an economy rate of 6.01, including standout performances like 3/13 against Nepal and 3/20 against Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup. Deepti’s consistent all-round performances solidified her place in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year.

Other Notable Players in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year

Joining the Indian trio in the team are other top performers such as:

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) – 673 runs

– 673 runs Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) – 720 runs

– 720 runs Hayley Matthews (West Indies) – 538 runs

– 538 runs Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) – 423 runs

– 423 runs Melie Kerr (New Zealand) – 387 runs & 29 wickets

– 387 runs & 29 wickets Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) – 399 runs & 11 wickets

– 399 runs & 11 wickets Orla Prendergast (Ireland) – 544 runs & 21 wickets

– 544 runs & 21 wickets Sadia Iqbal (Pakistan) – 30 wickets

Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma in ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year

Both Smriti and Deepti were also named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year, further showcasing their excellence in the international cricket arena.