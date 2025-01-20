Karnataka: Labourers Brutally Thrashed for Returning Late to Work

Vijayapura: In a shocking incident, three labourers in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district were brutally thrashed by their employer for returning late to work after festival celebrations, officials confirmed on Monday.

A disturbing video showing the labourers being assaulted with iron pipes by three men has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage across the state.

Incident Details

The incident occurred at a brick factory near Star Chowk in the Gandhinagar locality on the outskirts of Vijayapura city. The victims, identified as Sadashiva Madar, S. Babaladi, and Umesh from Chakkaliki village in Bagalkot district, were reportedly punished inhumanely for a trivial reason.

Employer’s Actions

Preliminary investigations revealed that the factory owner, Khemu Rathod, instigated the assault. The labourers had returned four days late from their native village after celebrating the Sankranti festival. Despite assurances from the victims to complete the pending work, Rathod verbally abused them, tied them with ropes, and then had them assaulted.

Brutal Assault Captured on Video

The video shows the labourers seated with their hands and legs tied, legs stretched out. One of Rathod’s associates is seen holding a victim’s hair and standing on their knees, while another beats the victim’s feet with an iron pipe with full force. The screams and wails of the victims underline the brutality of the assault.

Police Investigation

Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxman B. Nimbargi stated that legal action will be taken against Khemu Rathod and those involved. Police sources revealed that the labourers had previously taken an advance payment from Rathod after agreeing to work in his factory, which may have contributed to the employer’s anger over their delayed return.

A case has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.