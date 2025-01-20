Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLA Appears Before Party’s Disciplinary Committee

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, known for being at the center of multiple controversies, appeared before the party’s disciplinary committee in Amaravati on Monday.

The MLA from Tiruvuru in NTR district presented his explanation before a committee comprising senior leader and state government advisor M.A. Sharif, Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy, politburo member Varla Ramaiah, MLC P. Anuradha, and Road Transport Corporation (RTC) chairman K. Narayana.

Controversies Surrounding Srinivasa Rao

Since his election in June last year, Srinivasa Rao has been embroiled in several controversies, drawing serious attention from TDP president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The most recent incident occurred on January 11, when a woman allegedly upset by the MLA’s behavior attempted suicide. This incident has led to growing discontent within the party leadership. Despite earlier warnings to change his behavior, the MLA’s actions have remained contentious, prompting the summons to the disciplinary committee.

Past Warnings and Interventions

Chief Minister Naidu had previously summoned Srinivasa Rao to counsel him on his conduct. Additionally, the MLA was called before the party’s coordination committee, led by state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, to address concerns about his actions.

Allegations of Abuse and Family Dispute

Srinivasa Rao is allegedly involved in a family dispute in Gopalapuram village of A. Konduru mandal within his constituency. The dispute, involving three tribal brothers over the use of a newly constructed cement road, turned controversial due to political affiliations—one brother supports the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), while the other two are TDP sympathizers.

The MLA is accused of abusing and attacking a woman from the YSRCP-supporting family, leading her to attempt suicide by consuming poison. Following the incident, her relatives staged a protest against the MLA.

Previous Incidents

Srinivasa Rao has faced criticism on multiple occasions:

Women from Chittela village staged a dharna, alleging that the MLA behaved rudely with self-help group members and other women.

A journalist complained to the Chief Minister about the MLA’s inappropriate behavior toward the media.

In October last year, Srinivasa Rao made controversial remarks against farmers during a meeting, accusing them of disloyalty and stating that “even dogs have loyalty.”

Party Leadership’s Response

The TDP leadership has taken a stern stance against Srinivasa Rao’s repeated misconduct. The disciplinary committee’s findings will determine the party’s next course of action regarding the MLA.