Kavitha Asserts Case Against Her as “Political Laundering, Not Money Laundering”

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha made a fervent statement on Tuesday, dismissing the case against her as not a money laundering one, but rather a case of ‘political laundering’.

Speaking to reporters outside the Rouse Avenue Court, where she was produced at the conclusion of her Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, Kavitha expressed unwavering faith in the judiciary and her eventual exoneration.

The BRS legislator, who was arrested on March 15 from her residence in Hyderabad, maintained her stance that the accusations against her were fabricated and false. Despite her temporary detention, Kavitha affirmed her unyielding spirit, asserting that her self-esteem remains intact and that she will not succumb to becoming an approver.

“This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case,” declared Kavitha, pointing fingers at the BJP and alleging their involvement. She highlighted the trajectories of her co-accused, insinuating a pattern of political entanglement. “I will come out clean like a pearl,” she affirmed confidently.

Kavitha’s custody, initially slated for six days, was extended for three more days until March 26. On Tuesday, she was presented before the court, which subsequently remanded her to judicial custody until April 9.

The developments surrounding Kavitha’s case have sparked intrigue and speculation, underscoring the intersections between politics and law enforcement in the country. As the legal proceedings continue, Kavitha’s staunch defense and unwavering resolve remain key focal points in the ongoing saga.