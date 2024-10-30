KCR Senses Friction in Congress as MLAs Seek Accommodations in BRS

Hyderabad: Even though Chief Minister Revanth Reddy claimed that he had ‘silenced’ BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, it is learnt that five Congress MLAs have got in touch with KCR.

Highly placed sources said that KCR himself said that five Congress MLAs had reached out to him seeking a future within the BRS. Disillusioned with the government’s performance and concerned about their political future in the context of the forthcoming delimitation of constituencies, these Congress MLAs reportedly expressed interest in shifting loyalties.

“Five MLAs got in touch with KCR as they don’t believe that the Congress will form a government again. They want to be accommodated in the BRS when delimitation occurs. KCR didn’t want to encourage them,” sources said.

KCR, who is known for his calculated political manoeuvers reportedly didn’t encourage the idea. KCR has sensed growing friction within Congress ranks, the sources said. In a conversation with visiting political leaders, KCR repeatedly emphasized his belief that any new government requires at least a year to settle before it can be judged.

He cited the Congress government’s handling of the much-discussed crop loan waiver as a “disaster.” KCR is learnt to have said, “Initially promised at a staggering Rs 49,000 crore, the loan waiver amount was later cut to Rs 45,000 crore, then to Rs 31,000 crore, and finally just Rs 18,000 crore was sanctioned.” KCR is sure that the Revanth Reddy government will not be able to waive farm loans in full as promised.

The BRS chief, however, cautioned his party activists not to rush into hasty protests during the Assembly session. While some MLAs were reportedly planning to raise issues concerning Rythu Bandhu, KCR advised patience, suggesting that the strategy for the session would be finalised closer to the date.

KCR’s approach, sources say, is one of patience as he navigates the political environment, reportedly indicating that he is simply “engaged in time pass” while observing how the situation unfolds over the next four years.

In his discussions, KCR is said to have referenced Congress leader Jeevan Reddy’s recent open letter criticising his party, as well as another letter by an MLA regarding fisheries.

With confidence in his long-term vision, sources hinted that KCR plans to reconvene his team for a strategic briefing before the Assembly session, signalling a carefully calculated approach to maintaining political stability