Keerthy Suresh compliments Dhanush on NEEK; Says he’s created something new with his Midas touch!

Actress Keerthy Suresh Compliments Dhanush’s Direction in NEEK

Chennai – Actress Keerthy Suresh has showered praise on Dhanush’s directorial venture Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), calling it a fresh and light film that showcases his unique Midas touch. Hours before the film’s release, Keerthy took to her X timeline to express her admiration for the film and its director.

In her post, Keerthy wrote, “Just watched #NEEK, What a fresh and light film this is!! Yet again @dhanushkaraja sir, you’ve created something new with your Midas touch. It was so lovely to watch all these actors on screen!”

Keerthy Suresh Highlights the Talent of the Cast

Keerthy Suresh also took the opportunity to praise the performances of the actors in the film. She commented on the lead actor Pavish’s debut, writing, “#Pavish You remind me of Dhanush sir right from your smile to your actions and even your voice! What a way to mark your debut.”

The actress continued to compliment other cast members, saying, “Mathew Thomass – your character will be remembered. Anikha Surendran, you were too cute. Rabiya, you were just lovely. Priya Prakash Varrier, you were as always pretty. And not to miss the cutest cameo of Priyanka Mohan. RsquaredRams, you killed it once again with your dance moves. Congratulations Sreyas and sending my love to the entire #NEEK team.”

Positive Reactions from Industry Peers

Keerthy Suresh’s praise comes alongside similar compliments from other industry figures. Actors S J Suryah and director Mari Selvaraj had earlier shared their admiration for Dhanush’s direction and the film’s unique appeal.

About NEEK

NEEK features a talented ensemble cast including Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. Directed by Dhanush, the film is produced by his parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja, under the banner of Wunderbar Films. The film’s music is composed by G V Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Leon Britto and editing by G K Prasanna.

Priya Prakash Varrier makes her Tamil debut with NEEK, while Priyanka Arul Mohan makes a guest appearance in a song titled Golden Sparrow.

NEEK Set to Shine in Tamil Cinema

Directed by Dhanush, NEEK promises to bring a fresh narrative to Tamil cinema. With its light-hearted storyline and impressive performances, the film is expected to appeal to a wide audience. The glowing reviews and support from the industry indicate that NEEK will be a significant entry in Dhanush’s directorial career.

As the film makes its way to theaters, fans of Dhanush and the stellar cast are eagerly anticipating its release, ready to experience the unique cinematic touch Dhanush is known for.