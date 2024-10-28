Kerala CM Calls Jamaat-e-Islami the Islamic Version of RSS, Accuses IUML of Allying with Extremist Groups

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant political discourse, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently delivered pointed remarks against Jamaat-e-Islami during the launch of a book titled Kerala, Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtriya Islam (Kerala, Muslim Politics, and Political Islam) authored by P.J. Rajan, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Vijayan characterized Jamaat-e-Islami as an “Islamic version” of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), labeling it a “revivalist organization” with aspirations to establish an “Islamic world” or caliphate. He emphasized the ideological differences between Jamaat-e-Islami and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), referring to the IUML as a “reformist organization” that has allied with Jamaat to oppose the communist agenda.

“Jamaat-e-Islami and IUML should not be viewed the same way. The former is a religious imperialist organization, while the latter has never had such an agenda,” Vijayan stated, underscoring the historical context of IUML’s involvement in social reforms since its inception during the British era.

The Chief Minister’s remarks underscore the complex political landscape in Kerala, where Jamaat-e-Islami and the communists have long held contrasting ideologies. Despite some Jamaat members expressing support for communist and socialist principles, Vijayan asserted that the fundamental opposition to communism remains steadfast.

Vijayan further accused IUML of aligning itself with “communal and terrorist groups” to combat the communist movement, asserting that while IUML engages in national politics, Jamaat shows no hesitation in colluding with imperial powers. He claimed that Jamaat has historically collaborated with American imperialists to overthrow the democratically elected government of Najibullah in Afghanistan and has connections with extremist factions.

In response to Vijayan’s comments, Kerala’s Congress President K. Sudhakaran highlighted the CPI(M)’s long-standing ties with Jamaat-e-Islami, referencing past alliances with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Abdul Nazir Madani. “Vijayan is now rejecting these groups to please the Sangh Parivar,” he contended, suggesting that the leftist party has collaborated with Jamaat and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in various elections.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s National Assistant Secretary, Mohammad Salman, responded by stating that the organization is assessing the Chief Minister’s remarks. “We have seen the statement and are gathering information from our Kerala unit. For now, we cannot comment further,” he said.

The escalating political discourse reflects the ongoing tensions and complexities within Kerala’s multifaceted political environment.