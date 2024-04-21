KKR sneak home by one run against RCB

Kolkata: Fast half-centuries by Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar were not enough for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they succumbed to an agonising one-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Jacks (55, 32b, 4×5, 5×6) and Patidar (52, 23b, 3×4, 5×6) kept RCB in hunt for but they could not chase down a daunting 223 target set by the KKR.

RCB ended up at 221 all out despite a last over blitz by Karn Sharma (20, 7b, 3×6).

Andre Russell grabbed three wickets (3/25) while Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana grabbed two wickets apiece for the home side.

Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed half-century and opener Phil Salt’s initial blitzkrieg enabled KKR to score 222/6.

Salt smashed 48 off 16 balls while skipper Iyer scored 50 off 36 balls.

Ramandeep Singh (24) and Andre Russell (27) took the KKR total past the 220-run mark.

Cameron Green was the most successful bowler for RCB with figures of 2/35.

Brief Scores: KKR: 222/6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 50, Phil Salt 48; Cameron Green 2/35) beat RCB: 221 all out in 20 overs (Will Jacks 55, Rajat Patidar 52, Karn Sharma 20).