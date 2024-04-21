Sports

KKR sneak home by one run against RCB

Fast half-centuries by Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar were not enough for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they succumbed to an agonising one-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
KKR sneak home by one run against RCB
KKR sneak home by one run against RCB

Kolkata: Fast half-centuries by Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar were not enough for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they succumbed to an agonising one-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Related Stories
BCCI announces release of Request for Proposals for staging IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony
Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT knock RCB Out of IPL 2023
Shreyas Iyer Makes a Comeback as Captain for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, Nitish Rana Appointed Vice-Captain
IPL 2023: RCB captain fined Rs 12 lakhs, LSG’s Avesh reprimanded
Those messages kill your motivation: Mohammad Siraj opens up on online trolling

Jacks (55, 32b, 4×5, 5×6) and Patidar (52, 23b, 3×4, 5×6) kept RCB in hunt for but they could not chase down a daunting 223 target set by the KKR.

RCB ended up at 221 all out despite a last over blitz by Karn Sharma (20, 7b, 3×6).

Andre Russell grabbed three wickets (3/25) while Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana grabbed two wickets apiece for the home side.

Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed half-century and opener Phil Salt’s initial blitzkrieg enabled KKR to score 222/6.

Salt smashed 48 off 16 balls while skipper Iyer scored 50 off 36 balls.

Ramandeep Singh (24) and Andre Russell (27) took the KKR total past the 220-run mark.

Cameron Green was the most successful bowler for RCB with figures of 2/35.

Brief Scores: KKR: 222/6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 50, Phil Salt 48; Cameron Green 2/35) beat RCB: 221 all out in 20 overs (Will Jacks 55, Rajat Patidar 52, Karn Sharma 20).  

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button