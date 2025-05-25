Klaasen’s Blazing Century Powers SRH to 278/3 Against KKR

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their IPL 2024 campaign with a dominant display, posting 278 for 3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The standout performer was Heinrich Klaasen, who hammered a breathtaking 105 off just 39 balls*, while Travis Head returned to form with a fiery 76 off 40.

Powerplay Carnage Sets the Tone

Opting to bat first, SRH were off to a flyer with Abhishek Sharma (32 off 16) and Travis Head stitching 79 runs in the Powerplay, exploiting a flat Kotla pitch. The duo made room and effortlessly dispatched pacers over the covers and mid-wicket, laying the foundation for a massive score.

Klaasen’s 37-Ball Century Shatters Records

Promoted up the order after Sharma’s dismissal, Klaasen unleashed mayhem, reaching his half-century in just 18 balls and his century in 37 deliveries. He struck 7 fours and 9 towering sixes, many of which soared into the second tier of the stands. His acceleration completely dismantled KKR’s already struggling bowling lineup.

KKR Bowlers Left Helpless

The Kolkata attack endured another forgettable outing. Anrich Nortje (0/60), Varun Chakravarthy (0/54), and Harshit Rana (0/40) all came under heavy fire. Sunil Narine was the only one to pick wickets (2/42), while Vaibhav Arora (1/39) escaped the worst of the onslaught.

SRH Bookend Season with Batting Brilliance

SRH had started the season by scoring a record 286 against Rajasthan Royals, and they wrapped it up with another near-300 total. Though both SRH and KKR are out of the playoff race, Hyderabad’s dominant display served as a reminder of their explosive potential.

Final Score Summary

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 278/3 in 20 overs

(Heinrich Klaasen 105*, Travis Head 76, Abhishek Sharma 32; Sunil Narine 2/42)

Despite missing the playoffs, SRH’s final flourish will be remembered for one of the most devastating batting performances of the tournament.