Kodandaram, Amer Ali Khan are nominated again as MLCs under Governor’s quota

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet has decided to send the two names of Professor Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan, Joint Editor of Siasat Urdu newspaper, as Members of Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota.

In the past, Professor Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan were nominated as MLCs under Governor’s quota by the Congress government. However, the Telangana High Court quashed the nomination of both names.

Now, the State cabinet has decided to nominate both leaders again under the Governor’s quota.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, held at the Assembly Committee Hall here on Thursday, took several key decisions with regard to the State.

Speaking to the details of Cabinet to the media, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar said the Cabinet has approved the job calendar to recruit vacancies for a specific period of time as per the promise given to the unemployed youth. The subject would be discussed in the Assembly on Friday.

Similarly, the Cabinet has taken a decision to allot 600 square yard house land in Hyderabad to sportspersons Esha Singh, Nikhat Zareen and cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Besides, both sportspersons Mohammed Siraj and Nikhat Zareen have been offered Group-1 level job in the State government.

The Cabinet also discussed issuing health cards with the health profile of all the people, along with the issuance of ration cards. It has been decided to form a ministerial sub-committee with the Revenue Minister, Health Minister and Civil Supplies Minister to finalise the procedures.

The State Cabinet also decided the completion of right and left canals under the Gauravelli project. It has been decided to prepare revised estimates with funds required to undertake land acquisition of nearly two thousand acres.

The Cabinet decided to give a job of Municipal Commissioner to Hari Ratan, son of Intelligence DG Rajiv Ratan, who died in the line of duty recently. It has been decided to give a job of Deputy Tehsildar to the son of Additional DGP Murali who died in the line of duty recently.

The Cabinet has decided to take appropriate measures for the revival of Nizam Sugar Factory and approved the payment of arrears to be paid in the second installment.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy further stated that in Kerala, many people died due to landslides along with heavy rains in Wayanad. The Telangana Cabinet passed a condolence resolution on the tragedy in Kerala and expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased. The State government has come forward to provide necessary relief measures, he added.