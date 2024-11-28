Kolkata Police Seize Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 2.99 Lakh, Arrest 68-Year-Old Man

Kolkata: In a significant bust, the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested a 68-year-old man on Thursday morning after seizing counterfeit Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 2.99 lakh.

The operation took place at Dharmatala bus stand, located in the central part of the city, following a tip-off about the circulation of fake notes.

According to police officials, the man was apprehended while in possession of six bundles of fake currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500. These counterfeit notes, bearing a total face value of Rs 2.99 lakh, were recovered by the STF team during the early morning raid.

The arrested individual, identified as a resident of Malda district, is suspected to be part of a larger racket involved in the circulation of fake currency notes across Kolkata. Authorities believe that the seized FICN could be part of an organized operation aimed at flooding the local market with counterfeit money.

A case has been filed against the accused, and he will be produced before a local court later today. The STF has already launched a detailed investigation into the matter to uncover further details about the fake currency supply network. Officials suspect that the accused man may have been acting as a courier for the larger racket.

This seizure adds to the growing concerns regarding the circulation of counterfeit currency in India. In recent years, law enforcement agencies across the country have intensified their efforts to crack down on the production and distribution of fake notes, with several high-profile arrests and seizures.

The STF’s swift action is expected to disrupt the operations of the counterfeit currency network, and authorities have assured that further investigation will continue to uncover the full extent of the racket. This case highlights the ongoing efforts by Kolkata Police and other law enforcement agencies in combating financial fraud and ensuring the integrity of India’s currency system.

As the investigation progresses, more details about the counterfeit currency’s origin and its connection to national and international counterfeit networks are expected to emerge.