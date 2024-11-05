KT Rama Rao Demands Action from Congress Government for Struggling Auto-Rickshaw Drivers

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday demanded immediate action from the Congress government to address the plight of auto-rickshaw drivers.

The ruling party, which promised the moon during elections, has abandoned auto drivers after winning the elections and betrayed them, he said. Speaking at a demonstration organised by auto driver unions affiliated to all political parties at Dharna Chowk here, Rama Rao pointed out at the deteriorating condition of around 6.5 lakh auto drivers since the Congress assumed office.

He said the State government launched free RTC bus travel for women in the State, but ignored its promises to auto drivers, posing a threat to their livelihood.

We are not opposed to free bus travel. But the promises made to auto drivers should be fulfilled as well. The Congress promised a financial support of Rs.1,000 per month, besides establishing an Auto Drivers’ Welfare Board,” he reminded, urging the government to consider just demands of auto-drivers by providing financial assistance to Rs.5,000 per month, third-party insurance, and criminalise exploitation of auto drivers.

He expressed concern over the financial decline auto drivers were facing, noting that those who once earned Rs.2,000 daily under the previous BRS government were now struggling to make even Rs.200-300.He charged the State government of conspiring to remove the life insurance scheme provided by the previous BRS government to auto drivers.

He pointed out that the Centre enacted contentious laws that further complicate the lives of auto drivers and urged the State government to prevent their implementation in the Telangana.

In a direct attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao pointed out the gap between electoral promises and current inaction.

Rahul Gandhi gave numerous assurances to auto drivers during his campaign but has since disappeared. Auto drivers should remember this empty rhetoric,” he said.

He said the Congress government’s policies had led to suicides among auto drivers, farmers and weavers. “Even after we raised the issue in the Assembly and handed over a list of the victims’ names, there has been no response,” he said.

He urged the auto driver unions to set aside their party affiliations and put up a united fight in demanding their rights. He vowed that the BRS would continue to advocate for them in the Assembly and in public space.

No matter how many cases are filed or how many are jailed, we will stand by the people as the main opposition,” he assured.