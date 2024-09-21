KTR Alleges Rs 8,888 Crore Scam by Revanth Reddy; Claims CM’s Brother-in-Law Benefited from Illegal Contracts

Hyderabad – In a major accusation, Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is involved in a massive scam worth ₹8,888 crore, claiming that Revanth Reddy awarded contracts illegally to his brother-in-law Srujan Reddy’s company.

According to KTR, despite lacking eligibility, Srujan Reddy’s company was given multi-crore projects. He further alleged that the Indian Hume Pipe Company was coerced and used as a front to secure tenders, which were then diverted to Srujan Reddy through a joint venture drama.

KTR revealed that after winning a ₹1,137 crore contract, Indian Hume Pipe completed only 20% of the work, while the Chief Minister’s brother-in-law handled the remaining 80%, worth ₹1,000 crore.

KTR accused Revanth Reddy of orchestrating this scam within just three months of taking office, centering the corruption around the Municipal Department. He suggested that if an investigation were launched, it could potentially lead to Revanth Reddy losing his position.

The scandal, according to KTR, has raised serious concerns about corruption within the newly formed government.