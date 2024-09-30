KTR Calls Musi River Beautification Project a Major Scam

KTR has slammed the proposed budget for the Musi River beautification project, calling it a massive scam. He pointed out that while the central government spent ₹40,000 crore to clean and rejuvenate the 2,400 km-long Ganga River, a staggering ₹1.5 lakh crore is being proposed for the beautification of the 55 km-long Musi River in Hyderabad.

“This is nothing short of a scam,” KTR stated, questioning the inflated costs. He further criticized the authorities, stating that if demolition is necessary, they should first target the HyDRA office, which is located on the Hussain Sagar nala.

KTR has slammed the proposed budget for the Musi River beautification project, calling it a massive scam. pic.twitter.com/WwFWpyFMIX" / X — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) September 30, 2024

KTR’s comments have sparked controversy, bringing attention to the issues surrounding the Musi River project and the city’s infrastructure planning.