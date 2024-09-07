KTR Criticizes Congress Government’s Silence on Telangana Flood Victims

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao on Friday expressed sharp criticism over the Congress-led State government’s silence on the final death toll from the recent floods in Telangana.

He questioned the lack of response from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the State administration, despite the BRS providing detailed information about the victims of the heavy rains and subsequent floods.

“The people of Telangana have the right to know the identities and details of those who lost their lives,” KTR remarked, accusing the government not only of mismanaging the flood situation but also of showing insensitivity towards the suffering of the affected population.

Rama Rao highlighted discrepancies in the reported fatalities, pointing out that while the BRS had accounted for 31 victims, the government officially recorded only 16 deaths. He further criticized the State government for failing to fulfill its previous promise of Rs 25 lakh compensation to each affected family, a demand the government had initially supported.