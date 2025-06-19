KTR Departs for UK to Attend Oxford India Forum 2025 as Chief Guest

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has left for the United Kingdom to participate in the prestigious Oxford India Forum 2025, scheduled to be held at Oxford University on June 20 and 21.

KTR to Address Technology and Development at Oxford University

KTR has been invited as the Chief Guest at the high-profile international conference. This year’s central theme is “Advanced Technologies for India’s Development”, where global experts, students, academicians, industry leaders, and policymakers will deliberate on how technology can drive sustainable growth in India.

Focus on Telangana’s Tech-Driven Policies and Global Investment

During his address, KTR will highlight Telangana’s achievements in attracting foreign investments, implementing progressive industrial policies, and enhancing public services through technology. He is also expected to present Telangana as a model state for innovation and tech-enabled governance.

Oxford India Forum: A Global Platform for Thought Leadership

The Oxford India Forum brings together a global audience to explore and exchange ideas on India’s future. KTR’s participation reflects the international recognition of Telangana’s strides in technology-led development.

KTR to Return to Hyderabad on June 24

According to official sources, KTR will conclude his visit and return to Hyderabad on June 24 after fulfilling his engagements in the UK.