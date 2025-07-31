“Historic Verdict”: KTR Hails SC Order to Decide MLA Disqualifications in 3 Months

Telangana

KTR stated that the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (formerly TRS) welcomes the apex court’s decision, which mandates the Speaker to pronounce a verdict on the disqualification of the 10 MLAs who left the BRS and joined the Congress.

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao have reacted to the Supreme Court’s verdict directing the Telangana Assembly Speaker to decide within three months on the disqualification petitions of 10 defected MLAs. KTR termed it a “historic verdict” and said the Supreme Court had safeguarded India’s democratic system.

KTR stated that the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (formerly TRS) welcomes the apex court’s decision, which mandates the Speaker to pronounce a verdict on the disqualification of the 10 MLAs who left the BRS and joined the Congress. He also thanked the Chief Justice of India and said the court had played a vital role in strengthening democracy.

He expressed satisfaction that the court had affirmed that India’s democratic fabric cannot be dismantled simply because a few elected representatives switched loyalties. KTR recalled that during the recent Assembly elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had stated that any elected member who changes parties should be automatically disqualified. KTR challenged Gandhi to stand by his own words if he truly believed in political ethics.

KTR further stated, “It doesn’t take an investigation to confirm that 10 people have changed parties illegally. Only three months are left before the by-elections are held in these constituencies. Our party cadre must start preparing now.”

It is worth noting that on Thursday, the Supreme Court, while delivering its verdict on the disqualification petitions of the 10 Telangana MLAs, directed the state Assembly Speaker to decide within three months. The court observed that it was inappropriate to keep such petitions pending for years. Now, all eyes are on how the Speaker will implement the verdict.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf31 July 2025 - 17:33
