KTR May Kill His Father KCR! State Minister Sparks Controversy with Shocking Remark

Hyderabad: State Minister Konda Surekha has stirred significant controversy during her visit to the Siddipet district, suggesting that K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), might harm his father, former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

During her remarks, Konda Surekha raised concerns about KCR’s prolonged absence from public view, which has led to questions among political circles and the public alike.

Continuing her narrative against KTR, Surekha claimed that the BRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had conspired to protect BRS MLC Kavitha, who had recently been released on bail.

At the oath-taking ceremony of the Gajwel Market Committee governing body, Surekha alleged that the BRS had entered into a secret agreement with the BJP, facilitating BJP’s success in the Medak parliamentary constituency. She claimed that the BRS made a deal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to help the BJP win in Medak, and in return, the BJP had to secure Kavitha’s release. She further asserted that BRS workers voted for the BJP to ensure the latter’s candidate’s victory.

Surekha criticized BRS leaders for misleading the public, accusing KTR of spreading falsehoods through social media. She pointed out that the opposition leader, who is supposed to provide suggestions to the government, has yet to visit his constituency or assembly.

She questioned whether the people of Gajwel even had an MLA, adding that a complaint should be filed with the police station regarding KCR’s absence.

Surekha claimed that KTR has undermined public trust by misappropriating public funds. She asserted that KTR was responsible for BRS’s defeat in the last elections. She advised opposition leaders to provide constructive suggestions to the government rather than obstructing its efforts.