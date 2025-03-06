KTR Slams Congress Over SLBC Tunnel Collapse, Insists on Judicial Inquiry

Hyderabad: The collapse of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel has sparked political controversy, with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) accusing the Congress-led Telangana government of gross negligence.

He demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy take full responsibility and called for a judicial investigation by a sitting judge of the High Court to uncover the truth behind the disaster.

Reports Warned of Tunnel Collapse Risk

KTR’s reaction comes in the wake of a news report in an English daily that highlighted two crucial studies predicting the possibility of tunnel failure:

Tunnel Seismic Prediction – 303 Plus Report: Commissioned by Jaiprakash Associates Limited—the company awarded the SLBC tunnel contract in 2005—this report warned about a fault zone in the tunnel, where the risk of collapse was significantly high. Research Paper by Geological Experts: A separate study by former Director General of Geological Survey of India Mandapalli Raju and Jaiprakash Associates’ geologist Rituraj Deshmukh revealed that tunneling commenced with poor subsurface exploration, further compromising structural integrity.

These reports pointed to a decrease in rock strength and highlighted the presence of a water-bearing zone—key indicators of an unstable tunnel structure.

BRS Accuses Congress Government of Reckless Actions

KTR slammed the Congress government for resuming tunneling operations without conducting a thorough structural strength analysis. He pointed out that under the previous BRS administration, tunnel work was halted indefinitely after seepage issues were detected. However, the current government resumed the project without addressing prior concerns, leading to this disaster.

Expressing deep concern, KTR said, “Not one but two reports warned about this safety issue and even identified the exact location of the accident as a ‘Red Zone.’ One of these reports was issued just days before the collapse, yet the government went ahead with the tunneling work. This is sheer negligence.”

Tragic Loss of Lives and Wastage of Public Funds

The SLBC tunnel collapse has led to the loss of eight workers’ lives, leaving their families devastated. KTR accused the Congress government of prioritizing financial commissions over human lives and public safety.

“Eight families are shattered, and thousands of crores of public money have been wasted. Was this project rushed for Congress leaders to pocket commissions? We demand the truth, on behalf of these families and every citizen seeking justice,” he stated.

Judicial Investigation Demanded

KTR reiterated that only a judicial probe by a High Court judge can expose the full extent of negligence and corruption in the SLBC project. The BRS leadership has called for transparency in the inquiry, urging the government to disclose all project records, decision-making processes, and safety assessments conducted before restarting the tunnel works.

Political Fallout and Public Outrage

The SLBC tunnel collapse has intensified the political battle between the BRS and Congress, with opposition leaders demanding accountability from the ruling party. Meanwhile, public frustration is mounting, as citizens question how such a critical infrastructure failure could occur despite multiple warnings.

Key Questions That Remain Unanswered: