KTR Slams Revanth Reddy Over Gurukul Schools Crisis, Calls It “A Dark Chapter” in Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, condemning the Congress government for allowing Telangana’s prestigious welfare Gurukul educational institutions—once a model for the entire nation—to reach the verge of closure due to non-payment of building rents.

Calling it “a disgraceful and heartless act,” KTR said locking up Gurukul schools that changed the lives of lakhs of poor students is a dark chapter in Telangana’s governance.

In a statement here on Wednesday, KTR accused the Chief Minister, who also holds the Education portfolio, of gross negligence, stating that rent arrears have been pending for nearly a year.

Also Read: Congress Leaders Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman End Rift After Reconciliation Meeting

He alleged that Revanth Reddy’s inaction was part of a larger conspiracy to dismantle the visionary welfare model built by former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and to erase the legacy of KCR’s governance.

“While the Chief Minister sits on crores of rupees, the buildings that house poor students’ dreams are being locked. This reflects not just inefficiency but deliberate cruelty,” KTR said. He warned that the government’s failure to clear even basic dues shows a collapse of financial and administrative discipline.

KTR also criticized the Congress government for simultaneously withholding fee reimbursement dues, thereby pushing thousands of students into uncertainty. “Revanth Reddy is not just bankrupting the treasury; he’s bankrupting the future of our youth,” he said.

He reminded that Telangana’s Gurukul system—offering world-class, residential education to BC, SC, ST, minority, and economically weaker upper-caste students—was a revolutionary step that brought equality and empowerment. “If the Congress government dares to destroy this inclusive system, BRS will not stay silent,” KTR warned sternly.

He demanded that the government immediately release all pending rent dues to safeguard students’ education and dignity. “If the Congress continues this anti-student attitude and allows Gurukul schools to be locked, we will mobilize a statewide agitation with students and parents to teach this arrogant government a lesson,” KTR declared.

Accusing Revanth Reddy of pushing Telangana into a ₹2.5 lakh crore debt within two years while failing to pay even basic rents, the BRS working president demanded full transparency on where public money is being diverted. “The people of Telangana will soon hold him accountable for this betrayal,” he added.