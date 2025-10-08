Congress Leaders Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman End Rift After Reconciliation Meeting

Hyderabad: The rift between Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman Kumar was resolved after a reconciliatory meeting organized by TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud at his residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar offered a conditional apology to his cabinet counterpart Laxman Kumar for making disparaging comments.

The meeting was prompted by escalating tensions following an incident where Prabhakar allegedly referred to Laxman as a “buffalo,” igniting controversy.

During a recent party gathering, Prabhakar commented, unaware that his microphone was on. In response, Laxman called for an apology, while Prabhakar refuted having made the remarks in front of him. This conflict arose coincidentally with the announcement of the Jubilee Hills by-election, leading AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan to direct state leaders to resolve the issue swiftly.

“I extend my sincere apologies for the distress that Laxman has endured. It is important to note that the Congress party stands as a leader in the pursuit of social justice. Having been raised within the Congress party, I hold no malicious intent. While I did not explicitly state this before, I genuinely regret the pain he has experienced as reported in the media. Those thoughts do not align with my beliefs, as I was not brought up in that mindset. The Congress party has not instilled that kind of culture in me,” Ponnam Prabhakar told the media, alongside Minister Laxman Kumar, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other party leaders.

“Focusing on our commitment to social justice and putting aside personal conflicts, the Congress party—rooted in the concerns of marginalized communities—will advocate for 42 percent reservations based on Rahul Gandhi’s recommendations, under the guidance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud. Together, we will strive for social justice as we move forward with the Congress party,” Ponnam Prabhakar asserted.

Minister Adluri Laxman stated, “The Congress party supports the lower social classes. As the representative, I was honored to serve as a minister. I remain loyal to my party and hold Ponnam Prabhakar in high regard. However, my Madiga community was affected by Ponnam’s remarks. This issue has been addressed with his apology.”

Subsequently, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud remarked, “Ponnam Prabhakar’s comments have caused some disappointment within the entire Telangana community. The conflict between the ministers should be viewed as a family matter. Ponnam expressed remorse and apologized for the incident. Both Ponnam and Adluri are dedicated leaders. I urge the Madiga community not to escalate the situation further. I also request that fellow ministers speak responsibly in the future. The Congress Party is inclusive of all groups.”