KTR Testifies in Defamation Case Against Minister Konda Surekha, Accuses Her of Slanderous Remarks

Hyderabad: In a defamation case filed against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for her controversial remarks, KT Rama Rao, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, provided his testimony at the Nampally Court, asserting that Konda Surekha’s statements in question caused significant damage to both his reputation and that of the party.

KTR expressed his deep distress, stating, “Some of the words she used were extremely painful, and I find it difficult to even repeat them.” He further mentioned that Surekha falsely accused him of being a drug addict and organizing rave parties, allegations he claims were made solely for publicity purposes.

The Court also recorded the statement of Dasoju Sravan, a key witness in the case, along with that of KTR The Court has scheduled the recording of testimonies from other witnesses for October 30, 2024. KTR revealed that after hearing Surekha’s comments, several witnesses contacted him in shock and anguish.

He expressed frustration over her “slanderous and baseless” accusations, considering they were coming from a Minister, and noted that her words had deeply affected both him and those close to him. KTR also submitted video clips of Surekha’s comments as evidence during his testimony, which lasted around 30 minutes. The case will proceed with further witness testimonies at the end of the month.

In the past, Konda Surekha had made similar accusations against KTR, which had drawn criticism from the Election Commission. Despite being warned, Surekha repeated her claims, prompting KTR to serve her with legal notices demanding an unconditional apology. With no response from her side, KTR filed a defamation case