Kuwait Inferno: Kerala Man Makes Daring Escape from Fire Tragedy

Kasaragod (Kerala): It was a split-second decision that saved Nalinakshan’s life when he found himself trapped in a residential building in Kuwait that caught fire. According to Kuwaiti authorities, the fire tragedy claimed the lives of at least 45 Indians.

Nalinakshan, a resident of Thrikkaripur in northern Kerala, was stuck on the third floor of the apartment building when disaster struck. In a daring attempt to escape the flames, he made a quick decision that ultimately saved his life – he jumped onto a nearby water tank.

Although he suffered broken ribs and injuries from the leap to safety, Nalinakshan managed to survive the tragedy. His relatives, who lived nearby, quickly located him and rushed him to a hospital in Kuwait for urgent medical care.

“We received the shocking news around 11 am on Wednesday. He had jumped onto the water tank but couldn’t move. Our relatives found him there and immediately took him to the hospital,” Nalinakshan’s uncle Balakrishnan shared with a local news channel.

Balakrishnan further explained that they haven’t been able to speak much with Nalinakshan on the phone due to his injuries, as he was bleeding from his mouth.

However, they find some relief knowing that he is being treated at a good hospital and that he will undergo surgery. Nalinakshan had visited his family in March to take part in the annual Kaliyattam festival.

The Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs of the State of Kerala (NORKA Roots) has reported that the number of people from Kerala who lost their lives in the Kuwait fire tragedy has now risen to 24.

Kuwaiti authorities have stated that the devastating fire in a seven-story building in Mangaf, in the Ahmadi Governorate of the country, has claimed the lives of 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, and left 50 others injured.

The fire broke out around 4 am on Wednesday, originating from the kitchen, while most of the 195 migrant workers were asleep.